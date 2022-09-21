Hart van Heteren finished, the development of the new heart of the village can now begin | too betuwe

HETEREN – With the completion of space for the library and living room in the new Hart van Heteren project, construction workers are slowly retreating. For new tenants, the time has now come to furnishing.

The “key handover” to tenants of the largest building in the new construction complex was mostly symbolic on Wednesday. Rob Nederkorn (Artica project developer) and Pepijn Kemperman (construction manager on behalf of Kuijpers Bouw Heteren) handed over the central space on the ground floor of the new building to Marc Jansen (Open voor Jou Foundation) and Lianne Daamen of the library.

Collaboration

These last two parts will work together in what will become Heteren’s Living Room, a combination of a meeting place and a library. They were offered a space called ‘ready to hull’, that is to say that the space is completely bare and still needs to be fitted out. ,,But it’s not about us, it’s about delivering what should be a beautiful space for Heteren. To meet and live more, where we help each other to be able to have the library open six days a week”, the two complement each other.

The furnishings follow

With this key transfer, all new users of the building, which will become the new center of the village with a square to be built, except one, will be able to embark on the development of their professional premises. The new pizzeria is still in the hands of construction workers, due to the adjoining veranda, completion is still a long time coming. But in the new brasserie, veterinary clinic, gift shop, hairdresser and beauty salon, work is already underway on the furnishings. Customers should be able to enter towards the end of the year. Of the 1,300 square meters of commercial space below the apartment complex, one commercial unit is still empty. A tenant is wanted for this.

New street name

Apartments and houses will be completed in October and November. After that, the Flesestraat and the square in front of the building will also be redesigned. Shops and apartments will have the new name of Kwadrant Street as their address.