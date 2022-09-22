FacilitiesWijzer: more financial space for residents

The FacilitiesWiser on www.datgeldtvoormij.nl gives the inhabitants of the municipality of Venray an overview of all the possibilities for financial support. So that they get the help they deserve. Rising energy costs and high inflation are making it increasingly difficult to pay fixed costs. This is a real challenge, especially for low-income people. The government accommodates these households with various schemes and allowances.

AmenitiesPointer

A low income already forces you to make choices. Groceries, hobbies, a day out or, for example, a new bike – it’s a compromise that at least often (must) be made every day. There are many facilities and programs to ease the financial pressure of this target group. However, the amount can be confusing.

Which supplements apply to whom? Are there other ways to reduce costs? For example by another health insurer or energy supplier? The Facilities Guide provides answers to these questions and more. During an individual consultation, the personal situation is examined and the appropriate support is developed. This is always done by a qualified consultant.

More insight in tough times

On average, households have €500 more to spend per year by following the advice of the Equipment Guide. During an individual consultation, the personal situation of the applicant is examined and tailor-made advice is given. This is always done by a qualified consultant. “The Facilities Guide is a great tool for creating a financial overview,” says Alderman Martin Leenders. “As far as possible, the process takes place during the consultation: subjects that require rapid action are immediately addressed. In this way, the benefits are quickly felt. Ideally, this creates an additional financial buffer for the applicant in these difficult times. »

More information

For more information, visit www.dematerialenwijzer.nl. on www.datgeldtvoormij.nl you will find an overview of all active municipalities that work with the facilities guide.