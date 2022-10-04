Harry and Meghan break up with PR firm, will now do it themselves

If the last few years have made anything clear, it’s that the world of celebrities can’t be compared to that of the royal family. Now that the Sussex brand is not doing well, Harry and Meghan have decided to sever the partnership with Sunshine Sachs, the PR firm that represented Meghan when she was still acting.

It’s a remarkable move, as employee Keleigh Thomas Morgan, in particular, has done a lot for them. For example, she ensured that the move to the United States went smoothly. “And she passed on all her influential contacts from her address book to them,” an insider told Mirror. “She helped them tremendously in finding a home and getting deals with big companies like Netflix and Spotify. Deals they needed to make ends meet, given they’re no longer getting money from the monarchy. .”

What Sunshine Sachs failed to do was turn the couple into a few popular Obama-style world leaders. A lot of that is down to Harry and Meghan themselves: they’re not very productive, they’re not very open to advice, and they’re not exactly easy to work with, according to stories from former members of the personal.

Since the PR agency isn’t working for free, taking on their own PR and running their own Archewell Foundation isn’t such a bad idea. First, it saves costs. Meghan is a flowery, sleep-inducing manager, but has already shown she can handle the words with her blog The Tig – if she takes it a little more personally, she can become a bigger influencer than Kim Kardashian. And since they all know better anyway, it could be a way to regain “control of their story.”

No superfluous luxuries, with Harry’s memoir soon to be released and the wave of Windsor biographies, in which neither Harry nor Meghan appear very positively. Now that Queen Elizabeth is gone, the Sussexes have lost even more relevance (and let’s face it, the family reunion was no celebration of reconciliation). By setting their own course, they can prove that they can still achieve their plans, in their own strength, and that’s what it was always about for them.

Photos (c)Getty Images

