When will the remaining episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 be on Netflix? – Netflix Netherlands

The very last episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead are to be seen in the United States on AMC from October. The first eight episodes recently appeared on Netflix, but when can we expect the real finale on the streaming service?

The Walking Dead cut into three parts

Partly because of the pandemic, it’s been a real headache when it comes to the final seasons of The Walking Dead. The tenth season ended early in terms of the main story when the pandemic made further tapings impossible, only to make it a longer season through a number of separate episodes. The directors then decided to make an eleventh and final season which would even consist of 24 episodes. However, these were launched in three separate parts.

A long wait

Due to this sprawl, and the time between the US release and Netflix, there is always a long wait. The first eight episodes of season 11 will air in the United States from August 15 to October 3, 2021. These arrived on Netflix on August 22, 2022, a year later. Part 2 aired in America from February 13 to April 3, and Part 3 can now be seen in October and November 2022. Netflix has not announced any official dates. However, the second part is scheduled to appear in the spring of 2023 and the final episodes in the fall of 2023. In the past, the release on Netflix was sometimes accelerated for the series which were finished, but here at least nothing is known for The Walking Dead at the moment.



