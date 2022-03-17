Hard work in korfball Zeeuws: Tjoba can drop one level, Ondo and Togo even two | Sports in Zeeland

VLISSINGEN – Tjoba’s korfball players are likely to end the indoor competition soon. The chances that the team from ‘s-Heer Hendrikskinderen will still make it to the post-competition are extremely low. On Saturday, coach Marcel de Dreu’s team will meet number three Albatros.

Premier League side Tjoba are one of three Zeeland sides that have yet to score after three or four rounds. The Ondo Transitional Division and the Togo Second Division are the other two. They are more likely to compete.

Because the indoor competition is about to change – there will be a class between the Korfbal League and the main division – there is a complicated promotion/relegation arrangement this year. In almost every class there is a different procedure. What the KNKV has come up with is almost superior mathematics.

In the first class, numbers three and four (now Tjoba) automatically stay in that class. It sounds like self-preservation, but it’s not. Tjoba will then go from fourth to fifth level in the Netherlands… If Tjoba does not take the whole pound against Albatros on Saturday, that is already a fact. Then the two remaining duels no longer matter for the greens and whites.

Ondo and Togo even risk going down two (!) levels. In case of defeats only in the remaining competitive and post-competition matches, the Sint-Laurens club moves from the transition class (now third tier) to the first class (later fifth tier). And the inhabitants of Goesen run the risk of moving from the second class (now fifth level) to the third class (soon seventh level).

TOP Arnemuiden

Only one Zeeland club still has the possibility of being really promoted: TOP Arnemuiden. The team now plays in the second tier of the Netherlands and can go to the Korfbal League. For that, everything must go well in an intensive program – from now on, the team of coach Edwin Coppoolse will play several duels per week.

Incidentally, the Arnemuidse association has already indicated that a doctorate is not essential; they also like a place in the intermediate class (read: preservation of the body). But also a place in this new intermediate class can only be imposed after the competition. If TOP is still first after six regular matches, the team can in theory even be “relegated” to the main division.

Hoofdklasse Ab: TOP-Odik (6:45 p.m.). Ranking: 1. TOP 3-6, 2. Fiks 3-4, 3. AW.DTV 4-4, 4. Odik 4-0.

Da intermediate class: Fortis-Valto (6:15 p.m.), Sporting Delta-Ondo (7:30 p.m.). Standings: 1. Sporting Delta 4-7, 2. Valto 4-6, 3. Fortis 4-3, 4. Ondo 4-0.

Db transition class: Swift-KCR (7:30 p.m.). Standings: 1. De Meervogels 4-8, 2. Swift 3-4, 3. KCR 4-2, 4. Friends 3-0.

First class Fb: Albatros-Tjoba (6 p.m.). Standings: 1. RWA 3-6, 2. Koag 3-4, 3. Albatros 3-2, 4. Tjoba 3-0.

Second class Ia: Togo-Birds of the Prairies (5:50 p.m.). Standings: 1. Speed ​​4-8, 2. Meadowbirds 4-6, 3. Dijkvogels 4-2, 4. Togo 4-0.

Third Division Ia: Blue White Atlas (2:05 p.m.), Seolto-DSO (5:50 p.m.). Standings: 1. Atlas 3-4, 2. Seolto 2-4, 3. DSO 4-3, 4. Bleu Blanc 3-1.

Third Class Ib: Fulmars-Scheldevogels (1:00 p.m.), KVK-Ventura Sport (3:40 p.m.). Standings: 1. Fulmars 4-4, 2. KVK 4-4, 3. Scheldevogels 3-4, 4. Ventura Sport 3-2.