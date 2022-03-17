Chris Simons, member of the VVD, exchanges an alderman’s post in Middelburg for a seat in the House of Representatives | Zeeland News

MIDDELBURG/DEN HAGUE – Zeeland will again have three Zeeland MPs from next week. Chris Simons, currently alderman on behalf of the VVD in Middelburg, will be installed as deputy on Tuesday 22 March.

Simons was number 46 on the VVD candidate list in 2021. The party won 34 seats. Because part of the group was appointed minister or secretary of state, a seat came closer and closer for Simons. Now that Ockje Tellegen has to temporarily resign from parliament due to illness, Simons has been asked to sit in parliament.

Chris Simons has been involved in the municipality of Middelburg for more than 16 years. In March 2006, he started as party chairman and councilor in the city council. He has been an alderman since 2011, with social affairs, tourism, space and sport in his portfolio.

The coalition discusses the temporary filling of the portfolio

His mandate will end on March 22, 2022. In view of the municipal elections and the formation of the new coalition, the parties of the current coalition are discussing how Alderman Simons’ portfolio will be filled in the coming period. Party leader Wilfried Boonman wanted to succeed Simons. But given the disappointing election results for the Liberals, Boonman seems destined for a place in the opposition.

Simons will become Zeeland’s third MP alongside future party member Jacqueline van den Hil de Goes and CDA member Joba van den Berg. As soon as Tellegen recovers, his term in parliament will end again.