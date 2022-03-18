American basketball star stays longer in Russia

The detention of American basketball international Brittney Griner has been extended by two months in Russia. The BBC writes this based on the Russian state news agency TASS. The sports star was arrested at a Moscow airport last month because hash oil was found in his hand luggage.

The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player will remain in custody until at least mid-May and faces a prison sentence of up to ten years if convicted in Russia.

The US State Department reports that it is “doing what it can” to support Griner in prison. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton calls on Twitter for her release.

A former Pentagon official told Yahoo! Sports fear Griner could be used by Russia as a hostage.

Griner won gold with Team USA basketball at the Tokyo Games last summer. In 2016, Griner had already won the Olympic title with the United States in Rio. Griner has been playing for a Russian club outside the regular basketball season since 2015.