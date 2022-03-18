New Zealand criminalizes homogeneous therapy – LINDA.nl

The practice is not banned in the Netherlands, although this may soon end. D66 and VVD tabled a private member’s bill on Monday that would criminalize “homogenization.” Therapies intended to remove or change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity should be punished with a maximum fine of 22,500 euros, or a one-year prison sentence, if it belongs to the two parts.

Initiative law in the Netherlands

The proposal is supported by PvdA, GroenLinks, SP and the Party for the Animals. The parties have the majority in both Chambers. A majority in the House of Representatives already pushed for a ban in 2019, but the previous government did not pass the proposal. The cabinet at the time first wanted more research to be carried out.

VVD and D66 took up the proposal and proposed the private member’s bill. “Homosexuality is not a bad thing and it is certainly not something you should be cured of,” says D66 MP Jeanet van der Laan. “Medieval practices such as conversion therapy have no place in the Netherlands. Persons and organizations that propose, promote or carry out these activities are punished by this law. »

Read alsoIvo participated undercover in a homogeneous reading weekend: “Inhuman”