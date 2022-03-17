Djokovic won’t enter Indian Wells and Miami, Mexican escape route not an option

Novak Djokovic renounces to participate in the prestigious American masters tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami. Via his own Twitter channel, the Serbian announced that he has already taken into account that he will not enter the United States because he has not been vaccinated. It happened to him earlier this year in Melbourne at the Australian Open.

As if nothing had happened, Djokovic’s name simply appeared in the Indian Wells draw, also known as the fifth Grand Slam tournament, on Tuesday. He seemed to foresee disaster.

“I knew it was unlikely that I would be able to travel. The CDC (the American variant of RIVM, editor’s note) said that the current rules would not change, so I will not be playing in the United States”, reports ‘Djoko’ .

Current CDC health regulations require foreign nationals entering the United States by air to present a complete vaccination certificate and a negative test result.

Flight route via Mexico

Crossing the US border by land is a different story, as there are no restrictions for unvaccinated foreigners then. It was speculated for a while that Djokovic wanted to enter Southern California – where Indian Wells is located – via Mexico. Not an option for Djokovic, actually.