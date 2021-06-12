GroenLinks and PvdA quickly want new greenery on the Crescendo site

The Crescendo site (Photo: Key City).

The GroenLinks and PvdA parties wish to quickly renew the greenery of the Crescendo site. This week it was announced that there will be no temporary emergency rooms for the International Primary School there. According to the parties, there is therefore room for adaptation of the greenery. This must then be done in anticipation of the development of the neighborhood sports park. “For example, you can already place Swedish gymnastics apparatus there.”

For a long time the thought make temporary buildings on the grounds of the Crescendo korfball club for the arrival of the international primary school. The plan is canceled because this week it became known that the new primary school will open in a number of empty classrooms of the Joppensz School on the Van Vollenhovenkade, which is part of the Foundation for Denominational Education in Leiden (SCOL).

“Good news,” say GroenLinks and PvdA advisers. “It is now clear that the space on the Crescendo site is temporarily available to enhance the greenery and the public space of the Hoge Mors. The parties plan to develop the greenery, for example, as a park with sports facilities. Accordingly, there must be room for meetings. “It’s an idea, but ultimately it has to be done in consultation with the residents,” says Alex Friso (GroenLinks).

The parties want to accelerate the renewal of the green space and do not want to wait for other developments in the district. For example, the neighboring field of the DIOK rugby club should eventually be merged into a neighborhood sports park. At the end of last year, the two advisers also drew attention to this issue. Their recourse could then count on a majority in the municipal council.

