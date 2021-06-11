Work on the Elsenburg sports park has started

On Thursday, work began on the new Sportpark Elsenburg in Rijswijk. Alderman Björn Lugthart kicked off in the presence of all parties concerned. The new development of the sports park offers space for the practice of four Olympic sports.

Long-cherished wish

The Rijswijksche Hockey Club (RHC), the Rijswijkse Wieler Vereniging De Spartaan and the Rijswijk Cycling Cross Club have their home in the Elsenburg sports park. The realization of the renovated sports park is a long-standing wish of the associations and the municipality is responding to it.

The latest techniques

The new layout of the park offers enough space for all sports. An additional hockey field will be built and all hockey fields will be expanded with a permanent water bed. The lighting installation on the cycle route will be renewed with good lighting (LED) and a full-fledged mountain bike and cyclocross route and a cyclocross ground will be built.

Multifunctional

In addition, possibilities are explored for the construction of multifunctional housing in the park, which, in addition to sports clubs, can also be used by other institutions. This could include daycare centers and meeting spaces for the neighborhood.

Important step for the alderman

Alderman for Sport Björn Lugthart: “We can now really get down to work on transforming the Elsenburg Sports Park into a magnificent sports complex in its own right and evolving! I am very proud of the fact that we have achieved this goal with all parties. We will soon have a beautifully furnished park where there will be enough space for everyone to enjoy their sport to the fullest. And with which we also offer the possibility of giving the location a multifunctional character, with space for facilities for the surrounding neighborhoods. As the fastest growing city in the Netherlands, Rijswijk deserves it!

The fully renovated sports park can be put into service at the start of 2022.