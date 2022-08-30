Greaves leads after her first weekend in the qualifying race for the next Matchplay Women’s Worlds

Last weekend’s four PDC Women’s Series tournaments were also the first tournaments to count in the qualifying race for the 2023 Women’s World Match Play.

The last eight Women’s Series tournaments of this season and – expected – the first 12 tournaments of 2023 will count in this qualifying race.

Beau Greaves won all four tournaments in Hildesheim last weekend and is therefore naturally the first leader in this qualifying race. The Englishwoman gained a total of 4000lbs, while Mikuru Suzuki was the second most successful player with 1900lbs.

Lisa Ashton, who leads the Women’s Series Regular Order of Merit, disappointed slightly, earning just £750. Fallon Sherrock did not compete in Germany at all due to World Series commitments in New Zealand.





Race to Women’s World Match Play 2023

Position – Name – Prize money

1 Beau Greaves £4,000

2 Suzuki Mikuru €1,900

3 Katie Sheldon £950

4 Aileen de Graaf £900

5 Yukie Sakaguchi £850

6 Priscilla Steenbergen £800

7 Lisa Ashton £750

8 Stefanie Rennoch £700

9 Rhian Griffiths £600

9 Noa-Lynn from Leuven £600

11 Anca Zijlstra £550

11 Iselin Hauen £550

11 Deta Hedman £550

14 Laura Turner £500

15 Leera Rietbergen £400

16 Jitka Cisarova £350

17 Nathalie Van Marm £300

17 Wendy Reinstadtler £300

17 Lorraine Winstanley £300

20 Astrid Wedding Chest €250

21 Sharon Straatsma – Pul £200

21 Sandra Spranger £200

23 Roos van der Velde £150

23 Danielle Fry £150

23 Anne Dorrestijn £150

23 Louise Pearson £150

23 Stephanie Buehrig £150

23 Yasmine Heinz £150

23 Lorraine Hyde £150

23 Mojgan Rahmani £150

23 Evelien van Tol £150

23 Aletta Wajer £150

23 Tara Deamer 150 €

34 Corinna Himmel €100

34 Helen Quarter £100

34 Lauren Hitchens €100

34 Leonie Kammann €100

34 Lara Freking €100

34 Sand Wolf £100

34 Laura Kleintitschen £100

34 Britta Gabriel £100

34 Crissy Manley €100

34 Lincy Gloudemans £100

34 Janani Janakiraman £100

34 Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat £100

46 Daniela Decker 50 €

46 Daniela Schug 50 €

46 Emma Tollerud 50 €

46 Eireann van Wijgerden 50 €

46 Kyana Frauenfelder 50 €

46 Laura Patton €50

46 Svenja Leyer 50 €

46 Kasumi Sato 50 €

46 Sara Schliemann €50

46 Teri Frances Kidwell €50

46 Tharsissia Werinussa £50

46 Jasmine triplets 50 €

46 Tina Ziethmann €50