Greaves leads after her first weekend in the qualifying race for the next Matchplay Women’s Worlds
Last weekend’s four PDC Women’s Series tournaments were also the first tournaments to count in the qualifying race for the 2023 Women’s World Match Play.
The last eight Women’s Series tournaments of this season and – expected – the first 12 tournaments of 2023 will count in this qualifying race.
Beau Greaves won all four tournaments in Hildesheim last weekend and is therefore naturally the first leader in this qualifying race. The Englishwoman gained a total of 4000lbs, while Mikuru Suzuki was the second most successful player with 1900lbs.
Lisa Ashton, who leads the Women’s Series Regular Order of Merit, disappointed slightly, earning just £750. Fallon Sherrock did not compete in Germany at all due to World Series commitments in New Zealand.
Race to Women’s World Match Play 2023
Position – Name – Prize money
1 Beau Greaves £4,000
2 Suzuki Mikuru €1,900
3 Katie Sheldon £950
4 Aileen de Graaf £900
5 Yukie Sakaguchi £850
6 Priscilla Steenbergen £800
7 Lisa Ashton £750
8 Stefanie Rennoch £700
9 Rhian Griffiths £600
9 Noa-Lynn from Leuven £600
11 Anca Zijlstra £550
11 Iselin Hauen £550
11 Deta Hedman £550
14 Laura Turner £500
15 Leera Rietbergen £400
16 Jitka Cisarova £350
17 Nathalie Van Marm £300
17 Wendy Reinstadtler £300
17 Lorraine Winstanley £300
20 Astrid Wedding Chest €250
21 Sharon Straatsma – Pul £200
21 Sandra Spranger £200
23 Roos van der Velde £150
23 Danielle Fry £150
23 Anne Dorrestijn £150
23 Louise Pearson £150
23 Stephanie Buehrig £150
23 Yasmine Heinz £150
23 Lorraine Hyde £150
23 Mojgan Rahmani £150
23 Evelien van Tol £150
23 Aletta Wajer £150
23 Tara Deamer 150 €
34 Corinna Himmel €100
34 Helen Quarter £100
34 Lauren Hitchens €100
34 Leonie Kammann €100
34 Lara Freking €100
34 Sand Wolf £100
34 Laura Kleintitschen £100
34 Britta Gabriel £100
34 Crissy Manley €100
34 Lincy Gloudemans £100
34 Janani Janakiraman £100
34 Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat £100
46 Daniela Decker 50 €
46 Daniela Schug 50 €
46 Emma Tollerud 50 €
46 Eireann van Wijgerden 50 €
46 Kyana Frauenfelder 50 €
46 Laura Patton €50
46 Svenja Leyer 50 €
46 Kasumi Sato 50 €
46 Sara Schliemann €50
46 Teri Frances Kidwell €50
46 Tharsissia Werinussa £50
46 Jasmine triplets 50 €
46 Tina Ziethmann €50
