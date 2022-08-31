Good morning! Record hours of sunshine, again no trains and lots of costumes

For the outdoor show On the trail of the bull around 250 costumes were made in Goes. These are for the more than 120 actors, dancers, musicians and singers and for the costume changes that can be seen on stage in the three-hour play. Costume designer Gerda Knuivers didn’t do them alone. “No, it’s not possible, you’re doing this with a whole team of ten people, otherwise you won’t be able to do it.”

A quarter of national monuments that have no residential use are in fair to poor condition and need to be restored. This emerges from the Zeeland Heritage Monitor for the past four years. In total, the total cost is now estimated at 58 million euros. According to responsible commissioner Anita Pijpelink, there are two reasons for this. “It costs a lot of money and municipalities don’t always have that.”

Like yesterday, there are no trains in Zeeland today. Yesterday this was due to the strike in the center of the Netherlands, which forced the NS to close train traffic throughout the country. Today, the NS staff strike specifically targets the east and south of the country. The staff has been on strike in relay since last Wednesday: each time it is the turn of a different region.

Reach your destination differently? It’s not always easy without a train…

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”