The US Department of Justice says it has evidence that documents former President Trump took from the White House were later stashed at his residence in Florida. According to the department, this happened to thwart an FBI investigation. A Trump lawyer allegedly “explicitly forbade” FBI agents from looking at boxes in a storage room at his home in June.

The department reports this in a new article that was submitted to a hearing on Trump’s request for a so-called special master implement. This is an independent party who is sometimes appointed by a judge in sensitive cases to oversee when documents are reviewed. The hearing on this case will take place tomorrow.

First picture

The 36-page submission also includes a striking photo, which is featured prominently in all major news media in the United States. It shows classified and possibly even top secret documents, which are strewn across the floor of Trump’s office at his Mar-a-Lago home.

This is the first time an image has been shown of the now loaded documents, which were the reason for the attack on Trump. He himself describes the operation as part of a “witch hunt” against him.

At least three top secret documents were printed on White House letterhead. news sites Politics speaks of “a striking photo”.

Next to the documents is a box with framed covers of Time magazine. The department said the fact that the documents were part of Trump’s personal effects “is relevant evidence of the violations of law under investigation.”

At least three documents were found in a desk drawer, the ministry said. “All presidential documents seized under the search warrant belong to the United States, not the former president.”

Violation of the Espionage Act

At Trump’s request, the special captain should assess whether the documents that on August 8 during a search were taken to Mar-a-Lago in the matter to remain secret. This may be the case, for example, of certain communications from the former president.