Dutch commando dies in US gunfight

The shooting took place in the night from Friday to Saturday in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying. Apparently an argument elsewhere preceded the shooting.

The fatal victim died last night in the presence of his family and colleagues, reports the Ministry of Defense. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and colleagues.”

The condition of the two injured soldiers is unchanged, according to the Ministry of Defence. They are competent and accessible. The Department of Defense makes no announcement about the ages of anyone involved.