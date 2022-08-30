Dutch commando dies in US gunfight
The shooting took place in the night from Friday to Saturday in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying. Apparently an argument elsewhere preceded the shooting.
The fatal victim died last night in the presence of his family and colleagues, reports the Ministry of Defense. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and colleagues.”
The condition of the two injured soldiers is unchanged, according to the Ministry of Defence. They are competent and accessible. The Department of Defense makes no announcement about the ages of anyone involved.
No one has been arrested yet, but Indianapolis police say they have clues to the identity of the shooter. reports the local news channel Wish TV.
Dutch detectives in the United States
Three Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detectives have now arrived in Indianapolis. They are there to collect their own information. On the spot, they try to explain what happened. The three detectives will not start their own investigation, says the Constabulary. “We don’t have any skills there.” Detectives can, if they wish, support the local police.
There’s a practice village near Indianapolis. Dutch commandos go there more often for training. More Dutch commandos stayed at the hotel. The incident happened during the military’s free time.
