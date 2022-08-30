Nigerian court denies extradition of indicted US police chief

Commissioner Abba Kyari has denied involvement in what is described in a US indictment as a complex plot to extort over $1 million from a Qatari businessman, set up by a known Nigerian crook under the name “Hushpuppi”.

Kyari has denied any wrongdoing.

He is in jail awaiting trial on separate charges of alleged criminal conspiracy, official bribery and tampering with evidence after he was arrested in February by the local anti-narcotics agency.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Inyang Ekwo said Kyari could not be extradited because of this trial in Nigeria and that extradition to the United States would violate the country’s extradition law.

“Therefore, it (the extradition request) is inane, it is also without merit and it should be dismissed and I issue an order dismissing this matter,” Ekwo said in a verdict.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Abubakar Malami could not be reached for comment.

Kyari was one of six people charged last year in connection with the alleged fraudulent scheme, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.[[[[https://bit.ly/3iYE8DD]

Nigeria has long struggled with the problem of financial scams, often perpetrated through email.