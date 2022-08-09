Google Sues Sonos Over Speaker And Voice Assistant Disagreement | Technology
Google filed two new lawsuits against Sonos on Monday. Sonos uses technology discovered and registered by search giant Google. The lawsuit seeks to block the importation of certain Sonos speakers into the United States.
Sonos will infringe on Google’s patent that determines how speakers respond to voice commands. The company also uses stolen technology for wireless charging, Google said.
A Google spokesperson says on the edge The lawsuits were brought “to prevent Sonos’ blatant and patent infringement by Google.” Sonos has yet to respond.
Companies have been arguing about patents since 2020. Sonos sued Google at the time over its multi-room technology. After several lawsuits back and forth, Sonos was proven right. As a result, Google had to adjust many of its speakers’ functions.
