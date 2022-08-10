Russia has suspended a major part of nuclear arms control agreements with the United States. US inspectors tasked with monitoring compliance with the initial nuclear weapons treaty are currently barred from entering Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Western sanctions are preventing Russian researchers from visiting the United States. It “creates unilateral benefits for the United States and effectively deprives the Russian Federation of the right to conduct inspections on American territory.” According to the ministry, Russia feels fully bound by all the provisions of the agreement. This is the first time Russia has suspended inspections, but the decision should be considered a “temporary measure.”

An update to the Initial Nuclear Arms Control Treaty entered into force in 2011 and was extended for five years early last year. Both countries have committed to limit the number of active warships to 1,550. One way to check this is to send inspectors back and forth. Another way is to notify each other when moving nuclear weapons.

Former US Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ross Kottemoeller pointed out Against the British press Guardian Note that the number of reports has increased in recent months. “The Russians, or at least the Russian nuclear units, seem keen to pursue compliance, for mutual predictability and trust,” he said.

President Biden said Monday that the U.S. wants to talk about a new version of the opening agreement, but Russia’s U.N. delegation says the U.S. is slowing down negotiations.