Google Phone call recording application is deployed worldwide

The announcement at the beginning of last year call recording function for Google’s Phone app is finally rolling out to Pixel phones around the world.

Record calls with Google Phone

In April of last year, Google added support for call recording to its Callapplication. Although it’s been over a year since the feature was first released for Pixel phones, it’s still available primarily in the United States. Thankfully, it looks like Google has finally started to extend the feature to Pixel phones around the world.

Twitter user Jay Prakash from India can already activate the call recording function on their Pixel 4a in the settings. Once the feature is activated, there will be a button To register appear on the call screen. The screenshots show that the Phone app can even automatically delete saved recordings after 7, 14 or 30 days.

Legal?

The feature appears to be rolling out to compatible Pixel phones in countries where call recording is legal. If you live in a country where recording phone calls is illegal, you probably won’t be able to access this option. In the Netherlands, consumers are allowed to record telephone conversations. You must join the conversation yourself. Legally speaking, you don’t have to let someone else know in advance, although it’s a good idea to do so.

There are several call recording apps in the Play Store, but they usually don’t work well. It has to do with the arrival of Android Pie. Since this Android version, Google has blocked the recording function in many countries.

Previously, Google also deployed the verified phone calls of. This way you get confirmation that you are indeed calling a certain company and not a scammer. In addition, in some countries it is possible to use Google Phone Automatically record calls from numbers that are not in your contact list.