Stocard now also records your vaccination record for you, this is how it works

Stocard, the app that acts as your digital wallet, can now also securely store proof of your vaccination. This way you can also use Stocard as an entrance ticket to events, for example. We explain how to add your vaccination certificate to Stocard.

What is Stocard?

Storage card is an application that can be very useful in everyday life. It is a loyalty card app that scans all your plastic loyalty cards for you. With this app, a much too thick wallet is a thing of the past as you can easily add all the cards to Stocard and then store them in a drawer somewhere.

Stocard can do you too concert tickets and plane tickets to keep. You no longer need to have a paper boarding pass with you when boarding. You simply place your smartphone with the boarding pass under the scanner. Since the end of last year, you can use ‘Pay by Stocard” pay simultaneously without contact with your phone and also benefit from a reduction via discount coupons and loyalty cards in the app. Stocard now has more than 60 million users worldwide and six offices, including one in Rotterdam.

Stocard Home Screen

Add your vaccination record to Stocard

Now it is also possible to add proof of vaccination to the app. For example, with Stocard you can access certain places or activities in the Netherlands. You can also travel to other countries using the app. After adding you can CoronaCheckdelete the application. You can also create the QR code through the CoronaCheck website and scan it with Stocard. Adding your vaccination record works like adding a loyalty card:

Open Stocard and press the + Add a card Search for EYour COVID-19 vaccination certificates and press it Scan the QR code of the CoronaCheck app or the CoronaCheck website Finished!

Downloading the storage card

Would you also like to try Stocard? The app can be downloaded for free from the Play Store by clicking the button below.