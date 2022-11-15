Google’s parent company Alphabet has agreed to pay a total of $391.5 million in fines for unauthorized use of users’ location data. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that the fines have been paid to dozens of US states.

“Google earns its revenue by using the personal information of people who search the company’s browsers and use apps. “The company’s online reach allows it to target consumers without their knowledge or consent,” Nessel said in a statement.

A lawsuit over problems with location history systems was brought in 2018 after an article by the Associated Press. “Google can track your movements even if you explicitly say not to,” it said.

A Google spokeswoman said the allegations were about long-overdue changes to the company’s policies. However, the group is not exempt from settlements by paying in cash. In the future, when it comes to so-called location tracking, Google will have to be more transparent with customers and provide users with detailed information about location data on a special web page, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Tracking location data has become particularly sensitive in the US since the US Supreme Court struck down a nationwide right to abortion in June this year. For example, authorities could use the data to track women seeking abortions in another state. Because of those concerns, Google previously announced that it would automatically delete data from people who visited important locations, including abortion clinics.