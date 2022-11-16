US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there is “no basis” to investigate Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Yellen told CBS News. As secretary of the Treasury, Yellen chairs a panel that oversees foreign involvement in takeovers in the United States. One of Twitter’s shareholders after Musk’s acquisition was ultra-rich Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Yellen told CBS that she was not aware of any foreign financing issues with the acquisition of the social media company. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and crypto firm Binance, owned by a Chinese national, facilitated the deal. There has been concern in Washington that foreign investors could use Twitter to influence public opinion and risk national security.

It has been previously reported that the US government may also subject Musk’s other operations, including the Starlink satellite service, which is part of SpaceX, to security checks. A U.S. senator has suggested that China may also put pressure on Musk because Tesla has a large factory near the Chinese city of Shanghai.