US President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping today ahead of the G20 summit to be held in Indonesia. This is the first time the two leaders have spoken in person since Biden became president. Relations between the US and China have cooled somewhat due to disagreements over Taiwan.

Biden and Xi shook hands in front of a row of American and Chinese flags from opposite sides of the hotel lobby at 5:30 a.m. local time. They smiled for the cameras and Xi – through a translator – said it was “nice to see you”. “The world expects China and the United States to play a leading role in addressing global challenges,” Biden said.

Both world leaders insisted on avoiding conflict. Xi said China is “deeply concerned” about its relationship with the US and needs to find the right path.

Biden spoke with Xi about the situation around Taiwan. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said relations between the United States and China had deteriorated sharply. Visited Taiwan earlier this year. China views the island as a renegade province and responded to the visit with large-scale military exercises. There are tensions between the US and China over the situation in Hong Kong, trade practices and US restrictions on the use of Chinese technology.

Biden said he and Xi have a “responsibility” to show their countries that they can “manage our differences” and find where they can work together, such as on the climate crisis. Xi added that he hoped the “relationship would improve” and was willing to put things back on track through “honest and deep exchanges” with Biden.

call

Biden and Xi have known each other for a long time. Biden once said that as vice president (under President Obama) he spoke with Xi for more than 70 hours and traveled 27,000 kilometers with him through China and the United States. According to experts, both numbers are somewhat exaggerated, but it is a sign that they know each other well, which is important for the bilateral relationship, which may be the most important in the world right now. “You know, you and I personally, but both of our countries have a lot to deal with, so I’m committed to keeping the lines of communication open between our governments,” Biden said.

The meeting comes a month after Xi was sworn in for a historic third term as head of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi and Biden have spoken by phone several times, but the coronavirus pandemic and Xi’s aversion to foreign travel have prevented a physical meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Biden and Xi also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Xi will travel to Bali, Indonesia from Monday to Thursday. China’s Foreign Ministry had earlier said that he will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit. After the G20 meeting, Xi will travel to Thailand for the summit of the Asian trade organization APEC.