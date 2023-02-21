Google Chrome is now more memory and power efficient

Specify exceptions yourself

By default, Chrome puts tabs that haven’t been used in a long time into this save mode. They are still visible, but need to be reloaded when clicked.

In principle, Google Chrome should learn itself which tabs and pages are used often, so that they are removed from the save mode. Users can also indicate themselves that they do not wish to suspend certain tabs.

Save energy consumption

In addition to memory, Chrome now also promises to save energy. Even then, things are put on the back burner. However, not the whole page, but for example visual effects, animations and videos. Users can enable the feature manually or set it to automatically record when their laptop is at 20% battery or unplugged.

Both features are automatically enabled, Google hasn’t disclosed exactly how much energy users will save with the power saving feature.