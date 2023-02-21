Google Chrome is now more memory and power efficient
The latest version of Chrome is available: version 110. This version deploys the new features Energy Saver and Memory Saver, launched by Google in December. announcement. The features are coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of Chrome simultaneously. The process is simple: save.
Unused tabs on hold
The browser does this by putting unused tabs to sleep. Many Chrome users have dozens of tabs open in their browser: Internet pages that can range in size from tens to hundreds of MB. To keep the browser fast, Chrome has kept all these tabs ready so far. But it costs working memory, which can slow down other software. By “snoozing” these tabs, Chrome should save memory.
Specify exceptions yourself
By default, Chrome puts tabs that haven’t been used in a long time into this save mode. They are still visible, but need to be reloaded when clicked.
In principle, Google Chrome should learn itself which tabs and pages are used often, so that they are removed from the save mode. Users can also indicate themselves that they do not wish to suspend certain tabs.
Save energy consumption
In addition to memory, Chrome now also promises to save energy. Even then, things are put on the back burner. However, not the whole page, but for example visual effects, animations and videos. Users can enable the feature manually or set it to automatically record when their laptop is at 20% battery or unplugged.
Both features are automatically enabled, Google hasn’t disclosed exactly how much energy users will save with the power saving feature.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”