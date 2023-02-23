Spotify launches a virtual DJ with a “very realistic voice”

The new function dj has according to Spotify a ‘surprisingly realistic’ computer voice, commenting on the songs. It only plays songs that the streaming service thinks the user will like. For example, the virtual DJ can say something about an artist or how a song came about.

The feature combines the latest music with old user favorites. “Maybe even that song you haven’t heard in years will pop up again,” Spotify said.

The virtual DJ constantly adjusts the choice of music based on user feedback. The more users listen and tell the DJ what they like and dislike, the better the recommendations will be.

Open AI

Spotify is also using OpenAI’s technology to “increase the knowledge” of human collaborators working on the feature, such as music experts, editors, data analysts and screenwriters. OpenAI is the software company that rose to prominence with the much-discussed chatbot ChatGPT.

The technology becomes according to Spotify used to create “accurate and culturally relevant commentary snippets”.