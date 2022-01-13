Expect anytime

We know that Samsung has stopped the Galaxy Note line. This means that no new model will be introduced by the end of 2021. The announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has also been postponed. It will go on sale from January 11th. This method is not a big event because it is a model.

A month later, in February, the Mobile World Congress 2022 takes place in Barcelona, ​​the place where it really happens. Newer models of the S22 will often be announced during this exhibition. What can we expect from the new models?

S22, S22 Plus in S22 Ultra

As in previous years, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Available in three models: S22 (standard), S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. It is very difficult to choose the right model Compare SIM deals only. Below we will help you to list the big changes.

These will be in the S22 Ultra. Because this model is a combination of Galaxy Note and S22 Ultra. So the question is what is the name of the third model.

The second question is which chip will receive the Dutch version. Samsung chooses two processors. One to the United States (Snapdragon 8 General1) And one for Europe (Exynos 2200 chipset).

media (Maximum width: 680px) {# fig-61e0831989cd2 img.lazyloading {Background: #eee;} # fig-61e0831989cd2 img {# fig-61e0831989cd2 {# fig-61e0831989cd: load: xd2g; x (minimum width: 681px) and (maximum width: 1320px) # fig-61e0831989cd2 img.lazyloading {Background: #eee;} # fig-61e0831989cd2 img {# fig-61e0831989cd2 img {83100e1 0px; @} @ media (minimum width: 1321px) {# fig-61e0831989cd2 img.lazyloading {background: #eee;} # fig-61e0831989cd2 img {# fig-61e0831989cd; img {# fig-61x2x2x9ex2

Cameras

The number of megapixels is not high, but especially the software and sensors that show big differences with the previous models. This software fully supports cameras and their megapixels. In previous models, the majority of megapixels were supported, but not the full one hundred percent. I mean: even better photos!

Commitments

There are still many rumors about the specs of the models, but we know a few things. For example, 5G mobile internet support on all models. Also: Replace a mirror Glass The back of the S21. Many people have criticized this plastic. The so-called luxury plastic bag for the model worth over 800 was pretty crazy. So all the models of Samsung S22 will be provided with glass back.