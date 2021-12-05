Golden tip requested for more storage space animal feed bank

“data-revoke =” “>

The storage space in Vlissingen is approximately ten square meters and is well stocked with all kinds of donated feed. Cat food, dog food and everything for the rabbit. “Sometimes it’s full to the door here and then you have to climb on the food to get the things you need for the food parcels,” says volunteer Vera Wijkhuijs.

At all times

As there is no space inside, crates filled each week for members must be filled outside. In good weather this is not a problem, but when it rains it is. “We try to keep them dry with umbrellas and tarpaulins, but we are always soaked. It is certainly not ideal,” says Wijkhuijs. “The food is also often wet and stays good for less. It’s a shame,” adds Jolanda Lichtenberg, president of the Walcheren Animal Welfare Foundation.

The Animal Food Bank manufactures food packages for people with pets in Walcheren and the Bevelanden, who are not well off financially. There are about a hundred at the moment. “Since we started adding the Bevelanden, many members have joined and dozens are added every week,” says Lichtenberg. “That’s why we really need more storage. “

Dream future

The foundation is looking for a space of at least one hundred square meters, ideally located in the center. “Our dream is to be able to create an animal welfare center. With a storage and distribution point for parcels, but also a place for drivers and dispatchers. And that the animal ambulance can also wait there until a report arrives. But the most important thing now is more storage and space in which the packages can be processed, ”President Lichtenberg said. There is no money to buy a building yourself. “But we can pay the rent for now.”

Jolanda Lichtenberg and Vera Wijkhuijs hope that someone will find the golden tip soon. Until then, they stay in the crowded warehouse and make the food wrappers outside on the sidewalk. “The owners are very satisfied with it. If they did not receive support from us, they would have to give up their animal, ”explains Lichtenberg. “I often help deliver packages and those happy faces are what I do it for,” adds Wijkhuijs. “And that I know animals are well off.”