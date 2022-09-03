Give birds space on the Sand Motor

sand engine – Do you want to give birds more space on the Sand Motor? Naturally Westland/Delfland is hosting a kick-off meeting on September 20 for the Give birds more space on the Sand Motor campaign.

Come around the corner from Schelpenpad / Haagweg to Monster at 8:30. A unique opportunity to learn more about beach birds and work to protect them. More information and registration at: [email protected]

A confirmation will follow after registration.

During this activity on the Sand Motor, it is determined which area is most suitable to give beach birds a chance to raise their young successfully. During this visit, the following questions will be addressed: What are beach birds? What do they need to raise young? What can we do to give them this opportunity and how will we track it? After this kick-off meeting, the participants continue as a Birds Naturally team to monitor and protect the birds.

This activity is part of the Green Beach project. This project focuses on improving nature and nature experience on Dutch beaches. Where is nature so vast and so strongly present and at the same time so strongly under pressure?

A similar project has been launched at various locations along the coast. Naturally, Delfland was asked to lead the project at Sand Motor.









