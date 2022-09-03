Lunar mission: polluting or really interesting prestige project?

We ask Vincent Icke. He is professor of theoretical astronomy at the University of Leiden and specially appointed professor of cosmology at the University of Amsterdam.

Let’s talk about the shows first. Earlier we wrote about pollution from Elon Musk’s Space X rockets. The launch with the tourist crew was roughly equivalent to the emissions of 100 cars in a year or an Amsterdam – New York flight.

“Pretty innocent”

What about these lunar missions? “The emissions from the rockets used are mostly water,” says Professor Icke. These are liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, which together produce water “and that is quite harmless”. Next to this rocket are boosters, propellants, they are polluting.

How to pollute is not entirely clear. “These emissions are not new, but compared to industries, the total amount is small, if not negligible.”