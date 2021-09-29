Get the right atmosphere at home with the bright bookcase | life

WoonspecialAt Aptum in Eindhoven, they make light objects for young and old with respect for nature.











“We believe that light is the most important part of your interior. With light, you determine the atmosphere of your home, ” says Tineke Beunders, with her life partner Nathan Wierink, the driving force behind Aptum. The design agency focuses on light in Eindhoven. “With the push of a button, the light can be adjusted to your mood or to the light coming in from outside.”

Tineke Beunders and Nathan Wierink work together under the name Ontwerpduo, the company behind Aptum. © Aptum

Beunders and Wierink have known each other since 2000. Since then they have worked together under the name Ontwerpduo, which produces a collection ranging from cookie jars to swivel beds. ,, But we have specialized in light from the start. ” What do you want in the City of Light in the Netherlands? Light work is housed in Aptum (Latin for ‘appropriate’).

The couple rose to fame with Light Forest, a lamp that grows in space like a climbing plant. Another eye-catcher is the Contour series, which, like Light Forest, is a “graphic representation of nature”. Beunders: ,, We design lighting specifically for each room, tailor-made. It is a compromise between what the customer wants, what they are willing to pay and what we think is suitable for this space. Such a lighting plan can become extensive. We often design for business spaces, hotels or restaurants, but also for individuals.



Quote Little chance that you walked into someone’s house with the same lamp

,, And we always keep a small stock of basic versions out of the box, although these can also be tailored to specific requirements. ” Craftsmanship with a shorter delivery time – including clear instructions for mounting.

Lamp Contour is a play of light and lines. The parts are coated steel and LED. © Fotografie Aptum

,, Nature and the environment, we are very busy with that, ” says Beunders. “This is how we work: we produce almost everything in-house, in small series. And we source our parts as close as possible, so usually from Dutch companies. Mental health is just as important to us. We work with a small, enthusiastic team and fish for the currants in the mission porridge. So no big prints that have to come from China. “

The edition of the base collection is also small: there is little chance that you will enter someone who has the same lamp as you. “You buy our lighting for life: in principle, everything can be dismantled and moved to another house. And when it comes to sustainability, we are now working on a system where you can rent our light up items. Interesting for businesses, but we also want to implement it for individuals. A sort of luminous library, so to speak.

A “graphic representation of nature” is the idea behind Contour. The lighting is designed for each room and tailor-made.

Contour and Light Forest are custom made. Both lamps are also available ready to use.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog, or the like as it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.