The former Sint Janstraat warehouse becomes a “hub” with a restaurant | Bredatoday

BREDA-BANK15 will open in mid-November a central location at Sint Janstraat 11, the former warehouse entrance of the Brejaart sports shop. With a new “hub”, BANK15 will open its own permanent site for manufacturers in Breda after Tilburg and Rotterdam. It will be a place where makers can develop, and in the basement there will be a maker restaurant where everyone can come and have a bite to eat..





“BANK15 Hub is a place to meet, have a cup of coffee, taste new and changing food concepts, visit the showroom, attend events and work flexibly. In short, a place where there is a lot of room for initiative and where there is always something to do, ”explains Fenne Verhoeven, Director of Marketing Operations.

In the basement of the building will be a full-fledged catering kitchen where four creative entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to test their concept. Creative food entrepreneurs are supported by a professional and BANK15 partners. “This gives the manufacturers a chance to take a new step forward and the people of Breda can help by coming for a bite to eat. »Customers are given a large menu where they can choose from different dishes from different food concepts. The kitchen is the center of the large cellar, so that people can watch and easily come into contact with future entrepreneurs.

“BANK15 thinks you have to experience it to know if it can be successful. That’s why we don’t do difficult constructions, you don’t need to have drawn up a complete business plan as long as you are ready to implement everything ”, explains Olga Buijlinckx Hub manager.

Makershowroom

On the ground floor, decision-makers have the space to create a to resume do all the space, exhibit, organize events and meetings. “A place where creators can show their work, dream or themselves. They can do it by to resume of the whole space, but also with other manufacturers. We are going to give makers the freedom to do what contributes to their development, ”says Fenne Verhoeven.

About BANQUE15

Driven by a goal, BANK 15 constantly develops opportunities to bring decision-makers and young professionals a chance and allow more people to participate in society. BANK15 develops concepts, operations and programs in collaboration with companies and brands that see profit as more than just making money. Together, they make the difference. In this way, they believe that more people have the chance to participate in society and they develop a balance between commerce and social impact.