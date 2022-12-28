Get rid of climate depression, says this climate optimist

The idea for the book was born in her daughter’s class. She was part of group 6 and Van Hattum, as head of the Climate Solutions program, taught a lesson on climate change at Wageningen University and Research.

“We are telling the wrong story”

“We always show what climate change does. So I showed all kinds of terrible images. Floods, forest fires, drought,” says Van Hattum.

“At one point, I looked around me in the classroom and saw fear in the eyes of these children,” he continues. “And then I thought, we’re telling the wrong story.”

“Do not despair, but act”

Not only her daughter’s classmates, but much of the Netherlands feels this, Van Hattum thinks. “We’re all scared and a bit desperate. We have a feeling that things won’t get better. I think it’s more important than ever not to lose heart now, but to act.”

So came a book: Only Planet, climate guide for the 21st century. “It’s a vision for the Netherlands where we put the natural system at the center of everything we do. It produces a fantastic future, a fantastic country to live in. It’s very inspiring.”

“The climate discussion is too technical”

The Netherlands is now at the bottom of the European ranking of countries with healthy biodiversity. Only 15 percent of the native plant and animal species we had in our country in 1900 have remained here. By way of comparison: the European average is 40%.

But Van Hattum thinks the climate discussion in the Netherlands is too technical and gives the example of energy transition plans. According to him, it is much more important that the whole society is more in balance with nature. “It’s the cheapest and most promising climate solution out there.”

“We forget the easy solution”

We often forget the “easy” solution, he thinks. “We need large-scale forests, swamps and restore mangroves. Make the sea healthy again, make the soil healthy. It is the most important climate solution, to which we pay too little attention.”

In addition, the researcher wishes to give more space to water in our country and adapt the food system to a more plant-based diet. In addition, cities must be future-oriented with more greenery and wooden houses.

“People want more nature”

What is also necessary, according to Van Hattum: balancing the economy with an ecological system. “We keep talking about economic growth, but our economy is no longer growing if you count the ecological damage.”

A vision of the future that may seem unattractive, he admits. But we must give back what we all receive in return. “And that’s very inspiring, because people want more nature. They want cleaner air, cleaner water, better health. And that also creates a lot of jobs.”

“Doomsday scenarios are crippling”

To sell his ideas, missionary work is still necessary, he thinks. “I think we’ve been bombarded with bad news over the past few years, all doomsday images and doomsday scenarios about what’s wrong. But you can also inspire people with where we want to go.”

According to the climate optimist, these doomsday scenarios have a chilling effect. “Everyone is pointing fingers at each other. Citizens think government should do it and government is watching business. But everyone has to work. It’s important to think about who you’re voting for and what that party has in mind. If then you read these party platforms, there are a lot of parties that don’t think about it at all.”

“We must do everything possible”

According to him, the government can provide important guidance by speeding things up through laws and regulations. “More binding measures will also be needed, for example by making things more expensive. We now see that if energy becomes very expensive, we can make cuts, however boring they may be. We just have to do whatever we can. we can to fight against this major problem. global problem. to seize.”

Although Van Hattum is a climate optimist, he also fell on hard times while writing his book. “But I’ve spoken to so many people and everyone is saying we also have to keep inspiring. Hope and connection are very important in getting people to take action. If we don’t believe in that collectively anymore, things won’t go well.”