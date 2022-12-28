The Borculo library reopens with a cinema weekend: “There is a gift ready” | berkland

BORCULO – The Borculo library will reopen in early January. After the closure of the old site, the library moved to Muraltplein. “It was a busy move,” says Lynn Karsijns of the Oost-Achterhoek library.

So are you reopening?

“It’s looking good for our opening on January 2. The building is much smaller than the previous location, but everything from the collection can be accommodated so far. The fact that we had to lose space for things like courses is not what the library represents. But in the end I’m happy that we still have a space in the city center where everything is together and not in separate rooms. It’s clear. »

Is there a special reopening promotion?

“Certainly, there are actions in January. In the week following the reopening, a real cinema weekend will take place from Friday January 13 to Sunday January 15. Different films for young and old can be seen thanks to CINEbieb volunteers. All films are open for viewing, but reservations must be made. We hope that many people will come out of curiosity and then become members. New members also receive a 50% discount on annual membership for the first year. Of course, we don’t forget people who have been members for longer, there is a gift for them in the library while supplies last.

Can all activities resume?

Fortunately, there is not always room for everyone. This is the worst for the language cafe. Normally, there are 28 people gathered around a large table. This is no longer possible now. A part must cross. Classes must take place when we are closed. All at once is no longer possible. There remains a temporary space with a view to better.

Was it a difficult move?

“It was a busy move. It took longer than usual and it was a lot of hassle. But we had appealed in advance for people to borrow up to ten pounds, so that fewer people have to move in. Luckily this was answered in large numbers which made a huge difference.

Where do you hope the library can settle permanently?

“We hope to move into the town hall. We’re looking at whether it’s doable or not, but I think you’re reinforcing each other. The queues are short and with us people can, for example, ask questions about the DigiD when applying for a passport at the library. Once we are located in the town hall we can walk straight. This is the best option for us.