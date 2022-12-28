Santos has now admitted that he lied about some of the controversial reports, including to an American newspaper New York Post. For example, he said during the campaign that he worked at top financial firms such as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Meanwhile, he admits that he did not actually work for those companies but did business with them in his capacity as vice president of another company. “It’s a bad choice of words,” he said.

Santos was far from telling the truth about his education. Originally reported to have earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Baruch College in New York City. The Republican campaign website also said he attended New York University. It is now known that he has no higher education. “I’m not a graduate, I’m ashamed of that and I’m sorry for embellishing my application,” was his reply.

During the campaign, he also disclosed that he and his family owned 13 properties. He was also worried about his tenants not paying their rent regularly. Now Santos admits his family has those assets, but he doesn’t.