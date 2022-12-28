Geert Wilder’s Party for Freedom (PVV) was the target of a cyber attack on Tuesday evening. Internet users who visited the website received an error message. The site was back up and running around 4:30am this morning.

says party leader Wilders Twitter.

DDoS attacks from abroad disable the PVV website for hours

Most details about the ‘massive’ cyber attack are currently missing. The PVV website was reportedly flooded with heavy traffic from overseas around 11pm on Tuesday. The pvv.nl site was unavailable for several hours. This may indicate that someone intentionally took the site offline through a DDoS attack.

One Denial of Service Or DDoS attack Hackers attempt to disable a computer network or server by flooding it with connection requests and data requests. Sooner or later the server gets overloaded and as a result it becomes unresponsive or very slow. Not even the proper audience to search for information.

According to Wilders, the majority of web traffic to pvv.nl in the past 24 hours came from Israel, Russia, the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. The website was restored at 4.30 am today. It is not known why hackers want to take down the PVV website.

The PvdA has been targeted by hackers in the past

The PVV is not the only Dutch political party whose site has been taken offline by hackers. At the beginning of 2021, the Labor Party (PvdA) and party member Kati Piri a few weeks A target for hackers. For two weeks, DDoS attacks were relentlessly bombarding the party’s website and parliamentarian. All Internet traffic from abroad was temporarily blocked to ensure that the sites were accessible by Dutch people.

“This appears to be an attack in response to my support for democrats in Turkey and my call for the release of political prisoners such as Selahtin Demirtas and Osman Gavala,” he wrote in response to the DDoS attack.

Party leader Nellek Vedalar confirmed the suspicions and said that DDoS attacks were ‘worrying and very annoying’. “It is worrying and very annoying that we may have been a victim of election interference by Turkish hackers. People outside the Netherlands are unable to visit our website, while they can now vote.

The Cabinet has promised to take decisive action against digital attacks during election time

Then-Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Kajsa Ollongren, said it was unacceptable that digital attacks could influence the electoral process. “It is very important that all political parties do their normal thing in campaigning and there is no disruption even on the digital track. I am always wary of foreign interference. This is one way it could happen. Strict action should be taken against it,” said the minister.