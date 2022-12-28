US prosecutors are investigating a possible hack in which $370 million was diverted from the collapsed crypto exchange FTX. This was reported by Bloomberg news agency based on an insider. The theft happened just hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy.

FTX collapsed in November after clients of the trading platform withdrew their funds en masse. A day after filing for bankruptcy, new CEO John Jay Ray II announced that unknown persons had “unauthorized” access to FTX assets. Documents surrounding the bankruptcy said $372 million went missing in the process.

U.S. authorities have frozen a small portion of the crypto-currencies seized from platforms cooperating with the investigation, according to a Bloomberg source. Spokesmen for the U.S. Department of Justice and New York City prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, declined to comment on the matter.

Justice in the United States conducts the largest investigation of fraud and deception by FTX prior to bankruptcy. Additionally, co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a prime suspect. He was involved in secret lending of billions of dollars in assets from FTX clients, the business firm he founded, Alameda Research, which he used for risky investments.