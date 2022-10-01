29 sep 2022 om 03:36Update: 2 dagen geleden

American rapper Coolio died on Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager and close friend Jarez Posey died CNN to know, to know. In the 90s, the artist had great success with A gangster’s paradise.

By our news editors

The rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly found dead on the floor at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. It is not yet known what caused him to die.

Coolio’s debut album It takes a thief appeared in 1994. On this disc is the song Fantastic triphis first major success in the United States.

The song followed a year later gangster paradise on the album of the same name. The single became a worldwide number 1 hit. The accompanying music video has been viewed over a billion times on YouTube. And on Spotify, the song has reached over a billion streams.

In 1996, Coolio received for gangster paradise the Grammy for best solo performance in the rap category. The song is also the soundtrack of the film dangerous spirits with Michelle Pfeiffer.

The rapper has released a total of eight albums, the most recent of which was released in 2009. But after the release of CU when you get there in 1997 there were no great successes.

In addition to his musical career, Coolio has regularly played supporting roles in films and television series. It was featured in batman and robin (1997), The nanny and charm.

Coolio has been convicted several times for possession of weapons, among other things. The latter happened six years ago.