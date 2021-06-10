From NASCAR to Home Delivery: How Delivery Is Changing Sponsorship Innovation | NEXT SPORTS

Can I show them a concept: “Eat what’s in the pot”. Among the 24 participants, you take the most famous dish (street food) and place it in the virtual showcase of the Thuisbezorg application. This is possible in all (European) countries where JET is active. The EK digital snack bar thus offers a wide choice. An element of struggle can be added. If a country is deactivated, its dish will disappear from the menu (and therefore from the Thuisbezorgd application). In the end there are still two dishes to order, hopefully a croquette sandwich and a bratwurst.

In the new, not yet released SPORTNEXT Magazine there is a long interview with Marijn Luchtman (Head of Sponsors, Just Eat Takeaway.com) on the cooperation with UEFA and the activation of the partnership around EURO 2020. Gijsbregt also gives his opinion on the sponsorship of the ‘UEFA de Thuisbezorgd.

