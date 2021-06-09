Orange celebrates in Utrecht in walhalla cricket, but without the garlands

Where all Irish people are full professionals and employed by the Irish federation, Dutch cricketers still have a bit of work to do. Many of them earn their living in professional clubs abroad, but this is precisely where part of the problem lies. Officially, the Dutch federation can claim these players for international matches, but the chance that they then thank Orange under pressure from their employer is a risk that the KNCB cannot afford.

Modest heroes

And so, due to the lack of players like Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe and Michael Rippon, the Netherlands have had to do without some of their best hitters. Without them, more humble heroes should arise. And it happened.

a

In the first game bowler Timm van der Gugten played a leading role with 49 hard points and in the third veteran Stephan Myburgh finally made his mark with 74 points.

Due to the two wins, the Netherlands occupy a handsome ninth place in the Super League position – in the Super League position heavily distorted by the vicissitudes of the crown. Above the Irish and just below the cricket superpower, India.

The top eight in the final standings automatically qualify for the World Cup. Of course, qualifying is the main goal, but if the Netherlands don’t become thirteenth and last (and thus avoid relegation) that would already be a major achievement.