Football, Sports | Norway lost to Sweden without a triple star:

The Norwegian women’s football team faced a tough task against Sweden on Thursday night in the international game and had to establish the well-deserved 1-0 from neighbor Kalmar.

The Norwegian team was without Caroline Graham Hansen, Guru Ritten and Marin Mjelde, among others. All three were reported because of the reunion.

Forward Stena Plaxtenius gave Sweden a 20-minute lead in the second half, the only goal of the game.

– If we want to meet the best teams, we have to improve in many areas, national coach Martin Segren told NRK.

– It’s as if the team we meet today is of a higher level than us. The distances are very large. Then you can say that you have to take advantage of the opportunities. In overtime we could have gone 1-1, but that didn’t bring the game back. In short: we are too young for this game.

Amalie Ekland appeared near the post and walked away from the keeper. Soon after, the Swedes’ role in the absence of a penalty became clear, when Kosovar superstar Aslani was punched in the back by Velde Boy Ressa before she was done.

The best of Sweden

Sweden, of course, had the best of the equalizer, but in overtime substitute Karina Civic had another chance to equalize with a 16-yard shot, but the shot went out.

Sweden will take part in the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, while the mighty United States await the first game. Next week, the Netherlands will be the opponent of the Norwegian national team.

In the first half, the yellow jerseys were the most creative. In many cases, Norway lost the ball in a dangerous zone and created chances for the home side.

Elizabeth Terland, on her international debut, was close to the start of the tour, but her shot went missing. Jona Anderson was on the verge of an own own goal for Norway, but the Swedes escaped in horror.

dirty

Elise Thorsnes arrived after the break for her 127th international act, but her routine didn’t seem to help the Norwegian team right away. Cecile Fiskerstrand quickly gave Kosovare Aslani a hug as he left the pitch.

Norway continued their hard fight and the Swedes scored their well-deserved goal on Blacksteinius after 66 meters. It was only with Fiskerstrand that she shot the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs into the goal.

After the goal, two substitutions were made and Norway recovered the ball a little more, but did not create any great chances. As the end of the match approached again, Sweden showed why they were ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings, while Norway were ranked 12th, which meant the Norwegian girls did not have the minimum of chances. Only Sævik’s shot in overtime could have equalized the score.

