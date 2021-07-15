From Brazil to New Zealand, Simon Kjær is a hero the world over
There was great panic when former Ajax player and Danish team star player Eriksen (29) collapsed on the pitch. Spectators and teammates cried, his girlfriend was in the mood, and everyone on the pitch was hoping for a happy ending.
In the chaos that followed, Kjær proved to be a great leader. Because when Eriksen was lying unconscious there, the captain did just about everything right. Making sure Eriksen didn’t swallow his tongue, he started CPR and told his teammates to form a human wall around him. When Eriksen’s girlfriend, Sabina Kvist Jensen, appeared desperate at the edge of the pitch, he comforted her.
Global recognition
And it has been seen and described all over the world. The Brazilian Globo Esporte describes how Kjær was indispensable during the most precarious of minutes: “He saw his friend Eriksen fight for his life, but acted decisively in all his actions.
Latin America Infobae calls Kjær a “real captain”: “Sometimes there are people who have the capacity to react quickly. That’s what Kjær did: he was the first to react to his teammate’s sudden fainting. The captain is also commended in New Zealand for his actions. “Kjær immediately came to the rescue when Eriksen fell to the ground and then tried to comfort his girlfriend,” writes New Zealand 7News.
According to the Spanish Marca sports journal Kjær saved Eriksen’s life. “Before the medical staff arrived in the field to resuscitate Christian Eriksen, Kjær’s alertness played a vital role in saving his life.”
The Italian SkySports sports reporter tweeted: “Before the medics arrived, he stabilized his neck and started CPR. An act of heroism.”
But Kjaer also receives a lot of praise in his own country. Danish magazine EkstraBladet writes: “Shortly after Christian Eriksen’s collapse, Simon Kjær was by his side. He is acclaimed around the world for his effort in these dramatic minutes.”
A stable situation
Eriksen’s situation is now stable. In the group application of his club Internazionale, he made a report a few hours after the European Championship match and reassured the team. According to Giuseppe Marotta, the boss of the Italian top club, the Dane is doing well and wants to return soon.
According to UEFA, it was decided at the request of both teams that the game was over. According to the president of the Danish federation, Eriksen addressed the players at the hospital via a video message.
CPR Eriksen
Just before half-time, Eriksen fell to the ground. Play was immediately stopped and the players signaled the goalkeepers to enter the pitch as quickly as possible. The guards quickly received reinforcements from medical staff, who resuscitated Eriksen in the field. He was then taken off the field on a stretcher.
The medical staff are commended for their heroic and swift action. Focus on multiple people on Twitter how important rapid CPR is.
Solidarity
There is also a lot of admiration for the spectators in the stadium. They showed their solidarity, while waiting for a reassuring message.
This is just one example of the support Eriksen receives. Belgian national team player Romelu Lukaku also expressed his support for the camera after his goal against Russia. “Chris, good luck boy, I love you,” he said.