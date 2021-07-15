From Brazil to New Zealand, Simon Kjær is a hero the world over

There was great panic when former Ajax player and Danish team star player Eriksen (29) collapsed on the pitch. Spectators and teammates cried, his girlfriend was in the mood, and everyone on the pitch was hoping for a happy ending.

In the chaos that followed, Kjær proved to be a great leader. Because when Eriksen was lying unconscious there, the captain did just about everything right. Making sure Eriksen didn’t swallow his tongue, he started CPR and told his teammates to form a human wall around him. When Eriksen’s girlfriend, Sabina Kvist Jensen, appeared desperate at the edge of the pitch, he comforted her.

Global recognition

And it has been seen and described all over the world. The Brazilian Globo Esporte describes how Kjær was indispensable during the most precarious of minutes: “He saw his friend Eriksen fight for his life, but acted decisively in all his actions.

Latin America Infobae calls Kjær a “real captain”: “Sometimes there are people who have the capacity to react quickly. That’s what Kjær did: he was the first to react to his teammate’s sudden fainting. The captain is also commended in New Zealand for his actions. “Kjær immediately came to the rescue when Eriksen fell to the ground and then tried to comfort his girlfriend,” writes New Zealand 7News.