You would expect there to be no looking back for Jaring after the trial, but there isn’t. “I think everything has been said. We get along well and there is nothing I dare say. Of course there is a bit of tension, but we can just train hard, without getting dirty . We respect each other. “

“It’s a group that fights for each other. We have shown that in several tournaments. I never thought about staying at home. They are my boysI just have to stay there. Then on the sidelines. So from the Netherlands, because I will be back immediately. “

Neither hate nor envy

“He fought for what he is worth,” Van der Horst says of Jaring’s legal proceedings. “I just respect that. And so does the team. We handled it with a lot of maturity, this also applies to Bekkering. We sat down together and I don’t feel uncomfortable in the team anymore. Everyone else. was able to give it a place. No hate or envy. The six of us will go to Tokyo and hope to win a share there. “

For a moment, thoughts return to Schiphol, a day after getting the Olympic departure ticket. “I was completely hoarse and still full of adrenaline,” Van der Horst recalls of that moment. “I always have a smile when I think about it. Now I’m calm, but as soon as I walk into the Olympic Village I’ll be laughing again.”