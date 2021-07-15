matches, teams, groups, results and more
Football will be one of the main talking points at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
The tournaments will feature international men’s and women’s teams and take place from July 21 to August 7, 2021 at five venues in Kashima, Saitama, Sapporo, Sendai and Yokohama.
The Olympic football event is generally reserved for players born on or after January 1, 1997, with VAR being used for the first time in matches.
Brazil will defend their title in the men’s championship, while Germany will be unable to retain their gold medals after losing to Sweden in the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals in France, which prevented them to qualify for Tokyo. Competition.
Britain’s only representative is the women’s team, which will face Canada, Chile and Japan in Group E.
So here we are! Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo 2021 Olympics football tournament:
combinations
Here are all the tournament dates as well as the tournament start dates (BST):
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
For ladies
Great Britain – Chile (7:30 am)
China – Brazil (8 hours)
Sweden – United States (8:30 am)
Japan – Canada (10:30 am)
Zambia – Netherlands (11 hours)
Australia – New Zealand (11:30 am)
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Men
Egypt – Spain (7:30 am)
Mexico – France (8h)
New Zealand – South Korea (8 hours)
Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia (8:30 am)
Argentina – Australia (10:30 am)
Honduras – Romania (11 hours)
Japan – South Africa (11 hours)
Brazil – Germany (11:30 am)
Saturday, July 24, 2021
For ladies
Chile – Canada (7:30 am)
China – Zambia (8 hours)
Sweden – Australia (8:30 am)
Japan – Great Britain (10:30 am)
Netherlands – Brazil (11 hours)
New Zealand – United States (11:30 am)
Sunday 25 July 2021
Men
Egypt – Argentina (7:30 am)
France – South Africa (8 hours)
New Zealand – Honduras (8 hours)
Brazil – Ivory Coast (8:30 am)
Australia – Spain (10:30 am)
Romania – South Korea (at 11 a.m.)
Japan – Mexico (11 hours)
Saudi Arabia – Germany (11:30 am)
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
For ladies
USA – Australia (8 hours)
New Zealand – Sweden (8 hours)
Canada – Great Britain (11 hours)
Chile – Japan (11 hours)
Netherlands – China (11:30 am)
Brazil – Zambia (11:30 am)
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Men
Saudi Arabia – Brazil (8 hours)
Germany – Ivory Coast (8 hours)
Romania – New Zealand (8:30 am)
South Korea – Honduras (8:30 am)
Spain – Argentina (11 hours)
Australia – Egypt (11 hours)
France – Japan (11:30 am)
South Africa – Mexico (11:30 am)
Difference
Men
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Ivory Coast
- Egypt
- France
- Germany
- Honduras
- Japan
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- spain
For ladies
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chili
- China
- Britain
- Japan
- Holland
- New Zealand
- Sweden
- United States
- Zambia
groups
Men
Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia
Group D: Germany, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia
For ladies
Group E: Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan
Sixth group: Brazil, China, Netherlands, Zambia
Group G: Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and United States المتحدة
effects
