matches, teams, groups, results and more

Football will be one of the main talking points at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The tournaments will feature international men’s and women’s teams and take place from July 21 to August 7, 2021 at five venues in Kashima, Saitama, Sapporo, Sendai and Yokohama.

The Olympic football event is generally reserved for players born on or after January 1, 1997, with VAR being used for the first time in matches.

Brazil will defend their title in the men’s championship, while Germany will be unable to retain their gold medals after losing to Sweden in the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals in France, which prevented them to qualify for Tokyo. Competition.

Britain’s only representative is the women’s team, which will face Canada, Chile and Japan in Group E.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2021 Olympics: Latest News, Dates, Results, Sports & Everything You Need To Know

So here we are! Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo 2021 Olympics football tournament:

combinations

Here are all the tournament dates as well as the tournament start dates (BST):

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

For ladies

Great Britain – Chile (7:30 am)

China – Brazil (8 hours)

Sweden – United States (8:30 am)

Japan – Canada (10:30 am)

Zambia – Netherlands (11 hours)

Australia – New Zealand (11:30 am)

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Men

Egypt – Spain (7:30 am)

Mexico – France (8h)

New Zealand – South Korea (8 hours)

Ivory Coast – Saudi Arabia (8:30 am)

Argentina – Australia (10:30 am)

Honduras – Romania (11 hours)

Japan – South Africa (11 hours)

Brazil – Germany (11:30 am)

Saturday, July 24, 2021

For ladies

Chile – Canada (7:30 am)

China – Zambia (8 hours)

Sweden – Australia (8:30 am)

Japan – Great Britain (10:30 am)

Netherlands – Brazil (11 hours)

New Zealand – United States (11:30 am)

Sunday 25 July 2021

Men

Egypt – Argentina (7:30 am)

France – South Africa (8 hours)

New Zealand – Honduras (8 hours)

Brazil – Ivory Coast (8:30 am)

Australia – Spain (10:30 am)

Romania – South Korea (at 11 a.m.)

Japan – Mexico (11 hours)

Saudi Arabia – Germany (11:30 am)

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

For ladies

USA – Australia (8 hours)

New Zealand – Sweden (8 hours)

Canada – Great Britain (11 hours)

Chile – Japan (11 hours)

Netherlands – China (11:30 am)

Brazil – Zambia (11:30 am)

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Men

Saudi Arabia – Brazil (8 hours)

Germany – Ivory Coast (8 hours)

Romania – New Zealand (8:30 am)

South Korea – Honduras (8:30 am)

Spain – Argentina (11 hours)

Australia – Egypt (11 hours)

France – Japan (11:30 am)

South Africa – Mexico (11:30 am)

Difference

Men

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Ivory Coast

Egypt

France

Germany

Honduras

Japan

Mexico

New Zealand

Romania

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

spain

For ladies

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chili

China

Britain

Japan

Holland

New Zealand

Sweden

United States

Zambia

groups

Men

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D: Germany, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia

For ladies

Group E: Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan

Sixth group: Brazil, China, Netherlands, Zambia

Group G: Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and United States المتحدة

effects

All match results will appear here as they occur.

You can find the latest news from Olympic Games Here at GiveMeSport.

Next story Previous story





News Now – Sports News

