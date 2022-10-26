During the European Agriculture Council on October 17 in Luxembourg, the EU negotiated a free trade agreement with Australia. The destruction of male chicks has also been mentioned.

DEU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski told agriculture ministers meeting in the Agricultural Council that the EU would opt for partial liberalization of the most sensitive sectors (beef and sheepmeat, sugar, rice and dairy products). .

Australia is pushing for significant concessions (other than those obtained under the EU-New Zealand deal) for sensitive products covered by tariff rate quotas.

“In light of these demands, the EU is for its part seeking full liberalization of certain Australian agricultural products, such as cheese, and improved sanitary and phytosanitary aspects,” said Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Kill male chicks

The French and German delegations (with the support of our country) again asked the committee to include the EU-wide ban on the systematic slaughter of male chicks. This decision would respond to consumer demand for better animal welfare. It also promotes fair competition in the sector.

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides attended the meeting in Luxembourg and spoke about an outdated practice which is not acceptable. She added that she will propose a phased exit as part of the review of animal welfare legislation by the end of 2023.

Several Member States called for an adequate transition period and support for farmers. They also asked the European Commission to take into account in its impact assessment the risks of relocating production to third countries which do not apply the same standards as the EU.

M-FV