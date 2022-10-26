The most beautiful trips of 2023

austrian alps

Since 2008, several high mountain villages in the Eastern European Alps have joined forces. They hope to attract more visitors interested in mountaineering, cycling and other winter sports, such as cross-country skiing and ice climbing. Most of the so-called Bergsteigerdörfer are located in the western part of Austria, Tyrol and Carinthia, but villages have also joined in Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Slovenia. The Bergsteigerdörfer, who now number 36, reject large-scale tourism projects such as ski lodges and gondolas and strive to promote a sustainable form of mountain tourism.

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

540 kilometers off the coast of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula is a nature preserve that is full of superlatives. Revillagigedo National Park is a 148,000 km2 marine park, the largest marine reserve underwater park in North America. It provides a safe habitat for the continent’s largest concentration of tropical megafauna, from hammerhead sharks to humpback whales – the rich diversity of species has earned the region the nickname “Little Galápagos Islands”.

COMMUNITY