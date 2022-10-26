Two Chinese citizens are accused of having bribed an American official. The two attempted to obtain inside information about the criminal case against Huawei for $60,000 in bitcoins.

undermine democracy

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate any attempt by any foreign power to undermine the rule of law upon which our democracy is built,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. press conference in New York on charges against Chinese citizens.

JUST IN: AG Garland unveils charges against two Chinese intelligence officers who allegedly tried to obstruct the DOJ’s investigation into Huawei.

“This was a blatant attempt by PRC intelligence officers to shield a PRC-based company from liability.” https://t.co/g6rlsEyqsl pic.twitter.com/weGInY64mN — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2022

The suspects are reportedly using bitcoin to bribe officials in the Eastern District of New York and obstruct criminal prosecutions against a major Chinese tech company. In the Press release by the United States Department of Justice, this company is referred to as “Company-1”.

Search on Huawei

But everyone knows it is Huawei, the technology and communications giant. This was confirmed by several media, including the the wall street journal.

In 2018, Huawei was accused of lying about its activities in Iran, the US government charged Iran with a series of penalties. This means, among other things, that friendly countries are not allowed to do business with Iran.

The Chinese telecommunications company was accused in 2019 of bank fraud, among other things. Other charges were added to the case in 2020, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets from six US tech companies.

Huawei has cited all these accusations and has already investigated political persecution. In a statement they wrote, “Attacking Huawei will not help the United States stay ahead of the competition.”

Bitcoin for double spy

The suspects are Guochun He and Zheng Wang and they are believed to be Chinese intelligence agents. They attempted to obtain confidential information about the Huawei investigation through a government employee who worked as a double agent for the United States.

The Ministry of Justice writing that they were trying to collect evidence from the investigation. “One of the suspects paid around $60,000 to get this information.”

Both are still on the run. Guochun He is charged with two counts of money laundering and using $60,000 in bitcoins to bribe the double agent. In addition, both are charged with obstruction of criminal proceedings.

The suspects used bitcoin twice to pay off the double agent. The first was in 2021, for $40,000, for sharing strategy in the case against Huawei. The second payment was made for $20,000 in September 2022.

The payment was therefore made to an official who the two men said had been recruited to work for the Chinese government, but was actually working as a double agent for the FBI. The double agent provided the Chinese agents with documents that appeared to contain useful information. In reality, these documents were prepared by the judiciary and do not contain any new information.

US see model

The Americans do not see this as an isolated incident and accuse China of trying to thwart the American rule of law.

“These cases clearly show that Chinese agents will not hesitate to break the law and violate international standards in the process,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

New York Attorney Breon Peace says China is making “continuous efforts” to undermine the rule of law in the United States:

“The case involves an attempt by intelligence agents from China to obtain records from this office of an ongoing criminal prosecution. For this they are using bribes and wanted to share the information with a global telecommunications We will always act decisively to counter criminal acts directed against our justice system.

If the charges are true, it is remarkable that the two suspects chose bitcoin, since the Chinese government is anti-bitcoin.