Zwolle – One of the rarest mushrooms in the world, the Amaniet noir, grows in Zwolle. The mushroom was found this weekend in the Westerveldse forest during a mushroom excursion by Groen Holtenbroek. Mushroom expert Herman Sieben showed the special specimen to the attendees.

Interview with mushroom expert Herman Sieben

http://rtvfocuszwolle.nl/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Herman-Sieben-audio-Paddestoel-1.mp3

Wet soil, clay

The black amanita is a very rare mushroom species that was first described since 1985 and, besides the Netherlands, has only been found in Europe and New Zealand. This species is therefore considered one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. It is found in deciduous forests and wooded banks on moist soils, especially peat and clay.

remarkably large

The black amanita is a large, striking mushroom. It has a hat that is up to eight centimeters wide, which is set with gray-brown to black fur scales. The slats are creamy white to salmon in color. The stipe can grow to over four inches long.

The fact that he is special is also woven into the name. The scientific name ‘Inopinata’ means ‘the unexpected’ which corresponds very well to a mushroom whose origin is unknown.