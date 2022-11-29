Frappart, first female referee to whistle a World Cup match

At the end of 2020, Frappart was already the first female referee to officiate a match in the men’s Champions League. She was also cleared to whistle a match for the European Super Cup and a Coupe de France final. Last year, Frappart was a referee in the Orange team’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia. The Frenchwoman was in charge of the final between the Netherlands and the United States (0-2) at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.