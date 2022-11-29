Formula 1 United States GP live on TV and online

The championship is decided: Max Verstappen has won the world championship. On the wet circuit in Japan, he collected enough points to decide things. However, the race in the United States is definitely not for bacon and beans. From October 21, the entire Formula 1 race weekend can be found on Viaplay and F1TV Pro, among others.

Also read how in 2022 the Formula 1 on TV and online.

America

The United States is – especially after the takeover of Formula 1 by Lineberty – a country prized by the FIA. In addition to the “real” race in Austin, Texas, there was also room for a race in Miami this season. Next season, in addition to these two races, there will even be a third race: Over the strip of Las Vegas.

Calendar United States GP 2022

friday 21 october

Saturday October 22

9 p.m.: third free practice (abstract)

10:55 p.m.: preview of the qualifications

00:00: qualification (abstract)

Sunday October 23

7:55 p.m.: race preview (Viaplay)

9 p.m.: race (abstract)

The text continues below these videos

through the game

The 2022 season will be broadcast for the first time by the Viaplay streaming service. You can of course find the service online, but it is also available for Formula 1 a special chain provision.

Formula 1 United States GP to see on Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. on Viaplay and F1TV Pro. From Friday 21 October, free practice sessions and qualifying will also be available on Viaplay and F1TV Pro. Read and view all announcements, schedules, summaries and Formula 1 highlights in our Formula 1 file.