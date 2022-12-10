Sluiskil already has a pump track, Axel will have one and skaters can also have fun in Terneuzen. At the Oude Vaart sports park, the current skatepark is being renovated.

A design has now been chosen for a new park, where skateboarders, scooters and cross bikers can go. It is not before its time; the current skate park between the Bodyline health center and the hockey fields has had its best days. The new track will have multi-purpose ramps (obstacles). Next summer, the current skate park will be transformed into a pump track.

‘Give something back to Terneuzen’

The new work was made possible in part by former Terneuze resident Bas van Leeuwen, founder and director of music label Chillhop Music in Rotterdam. Van Leeuwen was an avid skateboarder himself. “I started skating at the age of eleven. Skating brought me into contact with the music, culture and people that form a large part of the basis of my business,” says Van Leeuwen. “There are a lot of sponsors from the region in other sports clubs. With skateboarding, because of the target group and the fact that it’s an individual sport, you don’t have an association to organize that. By giving back to the region and the culture to which I partly owe my business, I come full circle.

Alderman Laszlo van de Voorde still knows Van Leeuwen from the days when he himself was addicted to skating: ,,It was a nice meeting with Bas when we talked about this initiative, because we have known each other since our youth on the skate track. Skaters spend a large part of their free time on such a track. It therefore fulfills an important function in the field of social contacts, development and movement.